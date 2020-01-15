Judge adjourns Macclesfield winding-up order

A judge has adjourned a bid to wind up Sky Bet League Two Macclesfield.

Judge Mark Mullen considered the Silkmen’s case at a hearing in the specialist Insolvency and Companies Court in London on Wednesday and it will now be reconsidered on March 25.

Tax officials have asked for the club, who are third from bottom of football’s fourth tier, to be wound up because debts have not been paid.

Former manager Sol Campbell has supported that application.

Campbell managed Macclesfield between November 2018 and August 2019 and has subsequently taken over at Southend.

Judges have been told that Macclesfield bosses owed a “very large” amount of tax and owed Campbell more than £180,000.

A lawyer representing HM Revenue and Customs asked Judge Mullen to adjourn the case to give Macclesfield’s owners time to settle debts, while a lawyer representing the club told the judge that they intended to sell shares and an offer had been accepted.