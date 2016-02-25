Juve boosted as Marchisio avoids thigh tear

Juventus midfielder Claudio Marchisio has not suffered a tear to his left thigh but is set to be out of action for the next week.

Marchisio was replaced at half-time in Juve's 2-2 draw with Bayern Munich in the Champions League on Tuesday, the Serie A champions battling back from two goals down in his absence.

While Juve confirmed the 30-year-old has not suffered a tear, Marchisio is set for a week-long absence and will likely miss clashes with Inter in Serie A and the Coppa Italia.

"Claudio Marchisio this morning underwent medical examinations that ruled out any muscular tears," Juve said in a statement on Thursday.

"They did however show up an overloaded vastus lateralis muscle in the midfielder's left thigh. He is expected to make a full recovery within the next seven days."

Serie A leaders Juve face fifth-placed Inter on Sunday before the sides meet again in the second leg of their Coppa Italia semi-final three days later. Massimiliano Allegri's men lead 3-0 from the first leg.