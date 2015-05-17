Juve loanee Berardi keen for Sassuolo stay

Domenico Berardi would be open to a third loan spell at Sassuolo next season after another impressive campaign in Serie A.

The on-loan Juventus striker – who is yet to make his bow for the champions – took his tally for the season to 14 with a hat-trick in Sunday's 3-2 win over Milan.

Berardi burst onto the scene two seasons ago as Sassuolo earned promotion to Serie A – prompting Juve to sign the 20-year-old – and has since been loaned back to the club, scoring 30 league goals.

With Juve reported to be interested in moves for Edinson Cavani and Paulo Dybala, Berardi may continue to struggle to break into Massimiliano Allegri's side, making another loan move likely.

"This is an important season and every week I worked to improve even more," he told Sky Sport Italia.

"We'll see what we do in June, whether I stay or go, but I believe that I will stay [at Sassuolo].

"I have to evaluate the situation with my agents in June."