Juve move would be a 'step back', claims Verratti

The 21-year-old reportedly rejected the chance to move to the Serie A champions in 2012 from Pescara, shortly before he joined the Parisians on a five-year deal in July of the same year.

Verratti has since become an established member of PSG's first team, making 21 Ligue 1 appearances for Laurent Blanc's men this term.

The Italy international has continued to be linked with a departure from the Parc des Princes, with La Liga leaders Real Madrid thought to have joined Juve on his list of suitors.

But Verratti has rubbished rumours of an exit, and foresees an exciting future in Paris.

"When I was a child I loved the Bianconeri, but today I am happy in Paris," he told L'Equipe.

"After all, PSG have one of the greatest projects in the world. If I were to go to Juventus now, it would without doubt be a step back.

"In Paris I have the possibility to win everything over the next few years."