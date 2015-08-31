Juve sign Hernanes
Hernanes has ended his stint with Inter by joining Juventus, with the Serie A champions paying €11million over three years for his services.
Juventus have signed midfielder Hernanes on a three-year deal from Inter.
The Serie A champions have agreed an €11million deal for the Brazil international, with the fee payable over three financial years.
Juve also confirmed the fee may increase by a further €2m if certain sporting targets are met before June 30 2018.
Hernanes left Lazio to join Inter in January 2014 but now boosts a Juve midfield that had already been added to with the loan capture of Mario Lemina from Marseille on Thursday.
The 30-year-old scored seven goals in 52 appearances in his spell at Inter and endured a difficult sole full season at San Siro as they finished eighth in Serie A last term.
By contrast, Juve won a fourth consecutive Serie A title in 2014-15 and also won the Coppa Italia and reached the final of the UEFA Champions League final.
However, their defence of the Scudetto has started with two straight defeats, including a 2-1 loss at Roma on Sunday.
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.