Juve talks ongoing - Witsel

Zenit midfielder Axel Witsel has revealed talks over a potential switch to Juventus.

The Belgium international was part of the Zenit side that lifted the Russian Premier League title this season, but now has his sights set on plying his trade elsewhere.

"I'm 26 years old, the best age to try a new experience," he told Sudinfo. "I always said I did not want to leave Zenit without lifting the league title. It's done.

"My favourite competition? I don't have one. My goal is to move to a top club in a top league."

And UEFA Champions League finalists Juve could well be the next stop for Witsel.

"There have been discussions and they continue," he added. "This is a super team with a beautiful project to become again what it was in the days of [Zinedine] Zidane and [Pavel] Nedved.

"The contact is ongoing, with both me and Zenit. It is a destination that could suit me."