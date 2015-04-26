Juve were own worst enemy in derby defeat – Allegri

Massimiliano Allegri believes his Juventus side were their own worst enemy as Torino claimed a first Turin derby victory since 1995 on Sunday.

The Serie A pacesetters began the day hoping to wrap up a fourth consecutive Serie A title, but needed to leave Stadio Olimpico with all three points and hope Chievo could beat Lazio in Rome, a game that ended 1-1.

Despite not starting the match particularly well, Juve went ahead in the 35th minute thanks to a delicate Andrea Pirlo free-kick.

But Torino fought back, levelling through Matteo Darmian just before the break and eventually stealing a first derby win in 17 meetings thanks to former Juve man Fabio Quagliarella, leaving Allegri frustrated.

"Once we took the lead we went looking for trouble that could have been avoided," the Juve coach told Sky Sport Italia.

"Torino were sitting back and we just needed to keep the ball; nothing would have happened.

"We allowed their counterattacks and which we shouldn't have, but we also created so many chances and were unfortunate enough to hit the goal frame three times.

"When you play every three days it is important to keep the ball and preserve energy. If you're in the lead and have the ball then the chances create themselves.

"What really irritated me is that we conceded two goals having let in only one in the previous games.

"We did not deserve to lose, but earlier this season we did not play as well and scored in the 91st minute, so football can be unexplainable."