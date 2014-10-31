Juventus away form a disaster, says Allegri

The Italian champions drew 1-1 at Sassuolo before losing 1-0 on the road at Genoa on Wednesday, having also lost at Atletico Madrid and Olympiacos in the UEFA Champions League.

Juve travel to Empoli in Serie A on Saturday, and Allegri knows the importance of halting the disappointing run as soon as possible.

"The last two away games [in Serie A] have not been good," he said. "In fact, in terms of results, they've been a disaster, because we got a point at Sassuolo and lost to Genoa.

"At Juventus when you lose one game there's talk of a crisis, particularly from outside.

"I don't think it's time to talk about a crisis, rather we should talk about the two or three games where the team has created a lot, converted little, and - on the two or three occasions where we gave our opponents a chance - we've conceded a goal.

"That’s not an excuse, it's a statement of fact.

"Tomorrow [Saturday] we have to do more to try and - above all - score, because we can't make mistakes in front of goal as well.

"And we have to be especially careful not to allow our opponents even a few chances."