Juventus 'not interested' in signing Kolarov

The Serie A leaders were reported to be lining up a bid for the Serbia international in the close-season and that rumour has resurfaced as the next transfer window approaches.

However, Juve's director general Giuseppe Marotta has ruled out any such move.

"Kolarov is a player of absolute value," he told Mediaset.

"However, there is no negotiation taking place at the moment and we have no intention of starting one up.

"We are not interested in him."

Antonio Conte's defending champions have little need to strengthen defensively, having kept clean sheets in their last seven top-flight matches.