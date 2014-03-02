Juventus rode luck at San Siro, admits Buffon

Captain Buffon had to be at his best in the Juve goal throughout the contest at San Siro, making fine several fine stops to deny the likes of Kaka and Riccardo Montolivo.

The reigning champions took the lead against the run of play courtesy of Fernando Llorente late in the first half, before Carlos Tevez settled matters with a stunning strike midway through the second period.

The result extends Juve's unbeaten league run to 18 games, and leaves them well on course for a third straight title as closest challengers Roma now sit 11 points adrift in second.

Veteran Buffon believes Juve were somewhat fortunate to escape from Milan with all three points, but was delighted with the resilience shown by Antonio Conte's men.

"There's a lot of credit to go round for the way the team was able to suffer under pressure, but there was also some good luck too," the 36-year-old told Sky Sport Italia.

"If you come to San Siro and face Milan, then there is never a favourite, as neither side wants to give in. It's the first time we've won here in the Antonio Conte era.

"It is also very important that we notched up a fourth consecutive clean sheet. My defenders are the best and the forwards are also giving them a big hand."

Buffon went on to insist he and his team-mates are not taking anything for granted in their march to another Scudetto.

"These are three very important points, but we've got to be very careful," he added.

"It's not over yet and Roma are a very strong side who have no other competitions to take part in, which is an important factor."