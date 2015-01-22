Juventus win Mutu compensation appeal

Romanian Mutu had his contract cancelled by Chelsea in 2004 after a positive drugs test for cocaine and was subsequently hit with a seven-month ban.

Upon his return to action Mutu signed for Serie A champions Juve via Livorno, who acted as an intermediary in the deal.

Chelsea subsequently sought compensation, which they were granted by a FIFA dispute panel following a ruling from the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).

The decision was immediately appealed and Juve have now stated that their claim has been upheld.

"Juventus Fooball Club announces that the Court of Arbitration for Sport in Lausanne has notified us of the decision made by the arbitrators in the dispute that pitted Chelsea against Juventus regarding the signing of Adrian Mutu," a statement from Juventus read.

"The arbitrators have completely dismissed the demands made by Chelsea, ordering them [Chelsea] to pay the legal costs of the case.

"This ruling has no effect on the financial balance of Juventus Football Club because the club, fully aware of being in the right, chose not to allow for any risk in funds over the developing litigation."

Mutu was later sold by Juve to fellow Italian side Fiorentina for a fee reported to be in the region of €6 millon.