K-League Wrap: Last-gasp win for Busan over Pohang
Busan I'Park reached the K-League championship round thanks to a last-gasp 2-1 victory over leaders Pohang Steelers on Sunday.
Pohang, who also lost against Ulsan in midweek, looked to have secured a share of the spoils four minutes from time when striker Kim Eun-Chong cancelled out Han Ji-Ho's 44th-minute opener for the visitors.
However, Busan clinched the points in the 93rd minute, centre-back Park Yong-Ho finding the net to ensure the visitors secured the last spot in the championship round in thrilling style.
Pohang's slip-up allowed Ulsan Hyundai to close the gap at the top of the table to one point after they secured a 2-1 away win at Gangwon.
Ulsan took command in the first half, opening up a two-goal lead thanks to a strike from Brazilian midfielder Caique and an own goal from Choi Woo-Jae.
Gangwon did pull a goal back before the interval through forward Choi Jin-Ho, but they could not find the leveller as Ulsan held on to take all three points.
Jeonbuk Motors are also just a single point behind Pohang following their comfortable 2-0 success over Incheon United, midfielder Thiago Potiguar and Belgian attacker Kevin Oris netting to wrap up the win.
Seoul remain fourth following a slender 1-0 victory over Daegu, Kim Hyun-Sung's seventh-minute goal proving enough for maximum points.
Suwon Bluewings were held to goalless draw against Chunnam Dragons, while goal difference denied Seongnam from reaching the championship round after Ui-Jo Hwang's opening-minute effort secured a 1-0 win at Gyeongnam.
Elsewhere Jeju United defeated bottom club Daejeon Citizen 2-1, Pedro Junior scoring in the 92nd minute after Cesar Arias had levelled things up following Seo Dong-Hyeon's opener.
The K-League now splits in two, with the top seven and bottom seven clubs competing for qualification to the AFC Champions League and to stay in the league respectively.
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.