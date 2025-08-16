Mallorca vs Barcelona live streams: How to watch Saturday's La Liga clash

Watch Mallorca vs Barcelona as the Spanish champions begin their La Liga title defence on the road...or rather, over the sea.

Mallorca vs Barcelona key information • Date: Saturday, 16 August, 2025 • Kick-off time: 6:30pm BST / 1:30pm ET • Venue: Estadi Mallorca Son Moix, Mallorca • TV & Streaming: Premier Sports/LaLigaTV (UK), ESPN+ (US), beIN SPORTS (Australia) • Watch from anywhere: Try NordVPN risk-free

Barcelona will return to competitive action away to Mallorca in the opening weekend of the new La Liga season.

Hansi Flick's side will be aiming to retain the league title they won in his first season at the club last term.

Watch Mallorca vs Barcelona in the UK

LaLigaTV will be shown through Premier Sports in the UK again this season, with Mallorca vs Barcelona broadcast live if you have a subscription.

Coverage begins at 6:25pm on Premier Sports 2 or on LaLigaTV.

Disney+ also have the rights to show all the Saturday 8:30pm kick-offs, so Mallorca vs Barcelona is not one of their games; they will be showing Valencia vs Real Sociedad this weekend.

Watch Mallorca vs Barcelona in the US

In the USA, ESPN holds the right to broadcast La Liga, which includes Mallorca vs Barcelona.

The game will be shown on ESPN2, ESPN Deportes and the ESPN+ streaming platform. Both English and Spanish commentary options are available on ESPN+.

How to watch Mallorca vs Barcelona in Australia

Fans down under can watch Mallorca vs Barcelona in La Liga through beIN SPORTS.

Watch Barcelona vs Mallorca from anywhere

What if you're away from home when the game is on, and find access to your usual streaming service geo-blocked? The solution is a VPN, a piece of software that sets your devices to appear to be in any country in the world.

Assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to unblock the streaming services you're subscribed to, with a host of privacy and protection benefits on top – that sounds like a result.

FourFourTwo’s colleagues TechRadar are experts in this field, and they reckon NordVPN is the best VPN provider on the market.

Mallorca vs Barcelona: Match preview

After winning the league pretty comfortably last season - and adding the Copa del Rey to boot - the challenge now facing Flick is to hold off all comers once again.

That has been more easily said than done for Barcelona in recent years, however. The last time they went back-to-back on La Liga trophies was in 2017/18-2018/19.

But with the vast array of young stars who are getting better and better each year at their disposal, you'd have to be very brave, foolish, or support one of the Madrid clubs to think Barca can't go and keep that trophy in Catalonia for another year.

Even doing that is unlikely to be enough, in truth. Their hugely dramatic Champions League semi-final exit to Inter will only have made them even hungrier to get their hands on European football's grandest prize for the first time since 2015.

But one thing at a time - and if last season is anything to go by, Mallorca are going try and make things as difficult as possible.

Alright, so they got pummelled in the same fixture last season. But they also conceded just 35 goals in 38 league games as they finished a respectable 10th last season.

They have kept much of their first team intact so far this summer, so we can probably expect much of the same...and they can now call on their new signing, playmaker Pablo Torre, to punish the club he has only just left.

Mallorca vs Barcelona: Expected line-ups

Mallorca: (4-2-3-1): Roman; Morey, Raillo, Valjent, Mojica; Morlanes, Mascarell; Asano, Torre, Darder; Muriqi

Barcelona: (4-2-3-1): Garcia; Kounde, Araujo, Cubarsi, Balde; Pedri, De Jong; Yamal, Fermin, Raphinha; Torres

FourFourTwo's prediction

Mallorca 0-3 Barcelona

Mallorca were one of the lowest-scoring sides in La Liga last season so it's difficult to see them scoring here without having significantly bolstered their attacking options. The two games between the two sides last term ended 5-1 and 1-0 in Barcelona's favour, so let's split the difference.