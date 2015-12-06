Kagawa winner a big moment for Dortmund, says Reus

Marco Reus says Wolfsburg's late goal made Shinji Kagawa's even later winner match-winning strike all the sweeter for Borussia Dortmund.

The Germany international had given Thomas Tuchel's visitors a first-half lead on Saturday, but Ricardo Rodriguez's stoppage-time penalty appeared to have earned the hosts a point until Kagawa's dramatic intervention made it 2-1.

In a positive weekend for Dortmund, Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich lost 3-1 at Borussia Monchengladbach meaning the gap at the top of the table is now down to five points.

"It was an evenly balanced game and we finally picked up three big points," Reus told the Bundesliga's official website.

"The match was played at a very high level overall. We were the better team in the first half, but Wolfsburg were after the break.

"It is always frustrating to concede a goal so close to the final whistle but that made it all the nicer that we were able to produce such a great counterattack, which Shinji finished off."

Following a Europa League game against PAOK, Dortmund are back in league action against Eintracht Frankfurt next Sunday.