Kaka: Ferguson once tried to sign me

And the Samba star admitted that the Scot once tried to bring both him and his younger brother Digao to Old Trafford when they were at AC Milan together.

The midfielder, who has struggled for form since his big-money move from the Italian giants in 2009, also believes that the Red Devils can overcome Real’s Spanish rivals Barcelona in the Champions League Final at Wembley on Saturday May 28.

He said: "Ferguson is a great coach and knows how to win big games like the Champions League final.

"Once he wanted to sign me and my brother while we were with Milan, but we chose to stay."

The 29-year-old, who was in London this week promoting the new Adidas Predator boot, expressed his determination to stay with Real after speculation surfaced regarding a reunion with former Milan boss Carlo Ancelotti at Chelsea.

Manchester United, as well as their near-neighbours City, have been linked with a move for the Brazilian in the past.

Ferguson could be tempted to renew his interest in the playmaker, with Paul Scholes rumoured to be retiring this summer and fellow evergreen stalwart Ryan Giggs also in the twilight years of his illustrious career.

However, Inter Milan pass master Wesley Sneijder is a more likely target for the Red Devils.

By Matt Maltby