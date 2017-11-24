Kaka predicts bright future for Milan's Silva
Andre Silva took his Europa League tally to eight with a brace in the 5-1 win over Austria Wien on Thursday, much to the delight of Kaka.
AC Milan great Kaka has predicted a sparkling future for Andre Silva.
The Portugal striker has yet to score in Serie A since his move from Porto, but he has been in scintillating form for the Rossoneri in this season's Europa League.
The 22-year-old took his tally in the competition to eight goals with a brace in Thursday's 5-1 win over Austria Wien – a result that eased the pressure on under-fire manager Vincenzo Montella.
Kaka, who watched the game from the stands, believes Silva has what it takes to carve out a hugely successful career at the San Siro.
"He is a young Milanista," Kaka told Sky Italia.
"He has to grow and mature. Playing a European tournament is already very important.
"I like him very much and tonight he created two goals. He is a very good player and has a great future."
