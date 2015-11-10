Kaka wary of motivated Argentina

Kaka is expecting Argentina to display an even greater desire to beat Brazil on Thursday given their poor start to World Cup qualifying.

Gerardo Martino's men have claimed just one point from games with Ecuador and Paraguay and require a win in Buenos Aires to kick-start their bid to reach Russia in three years.

The home side will be without talisman Lionel Messi, while Carlos Tevez is also unlikely to be passed fit.

But their troubles make them more dangerous opponents, according to Orlando City's Kaka.

He told Globoesporte: "They have not won a match yet. It is one more motivation to beat Brazil. They will have that chance on Thursday. We come from a good game against Venezuela [a 3-1 win] and we need to keep that pace."

The former AC Milan and Real Madrid playmaker's importance to Brazil has waned over recent years, but he is hoping to earn a place in Dunga's starting XI at Estadio Monumental.

"Of course everyone wants to play, but it's important everyone knows their responsibility. I'm not here to be on the bench," he said. "I am here to fight for a place, but always in a fair, correct, way and with respect for the coach's position.

"I come after a good end to the season [Orlando failed to make the MLS play-offs] without physical problems, and ready to fight for a spot."

Kaka, 33, is hoping Brazil can replicate their 3-1 win of 2009 which clinched a berth at the 2010 World Cup in South Africa.

He said: "It's not easy to play against Argentina. It is always a great game. We know how difficult it will be but we can win.

"We have the experience of 2009. It was a nice game because we claimed a place at the 2010 World Cup. I remember much of the party that we had after the match."