Kalas: I chose Chelsea over Arsenal

The 17-year-old starlet has joined the Blues from Czech outfit Sigma Olomouc for £5 million on a six-year deal, and the talented teenage defender has claimed that there were more clubs interested in him, including the Gunners.

Along with Arsenal, Kalas visited German clubs Bayer Leverkusen and Hoffenheim about a potential move, but he admitted that in the end he had his heart set on a transfer to Carlo Ancelotti's team.

Speaking to Czech website iDnes.cz, he said: "There were rumours flying around already during the spring, but at that time there were more clubs around me.

"It became more specific only after the under-17 European Championship in Liechtenstein in May. Chelsea scouts were present there.

"Then I, my dad and Olomouc were proposed a specific offer. But Mr [Frank] Arnesen told me I had been on the list already before the Euros and they had been following me for two years.

"Bayer Leverkusen and Hoffenheim from the Bundesliga and apart from Chelsea also Arsenal."

Kalas will stay at Sigma on loan next season having made just one appearance in the Czech top flight to date, and he revealed that it was Chelsea's academy that persuaded him to become a Blue rather than join Arsene Wenger at Emirates Stadium.

"I have been to both German clubs and also Arsenal, but the best impression was left on me by Chelsea.

"People say that Arsenal are famous for their academy, but from what I could see during my days at Chelsea, that really impressed me.

"Even my dad thought of Chelsea as the best option. Moreover, I have been a Chelsea fan since I was a little kid.

"I am convinced I have made the right decision by joining Chelsea. After all, by this I am making my dream come true."

