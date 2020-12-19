Kalvin Orsi double helps Morton see off struggling Queen of the South

Kalvin Orsi scored twice as Morton moved up to third in the Scottish Championship with a 2-0 win over bottom club Queen of the South.

Queens lost talisman Stephen Dobbie to a hamstring injury in the first half and though they then had the ball in the net through Tommy Goss, the goal was disallowed for offside.

It was instead Morton who took the lead in the 41st minute when Kalvin Orsi tapped in after Rohan Ferguson had saved both Josh McPake’s shot and Cameron Salkeld’s initial follow-up.

Rhys McCabe smashed a free-kick against the crossbar and Aidan McAdams brilliantly denied Dobbie’s replacement Aidan Fitzpatrick as Queens sought an equaliser, but Orsi’s powerful header doubled Morton’s lead in the 77th minute.

Euan East hit a post to complete a frustrating day for the visitors as Morton saw the game out.