Kamil Grosicki bags a brace to rekindle Hull’s play-off hopes

Kamil Grosicki scored twice as Hull kept alive their hopes of a Sky Bet Championship play-off place with a 2-0 victory against bottom club Ipswich.

The Poland international struck in each half to earn the Tigers their first win in four games and move them within five points off the top six with seven games to play.

Ipswich remain firmly rooted at the bottom of the table and are 13 points from safety.

The hosts took the lead in the 14th minute following a slick move down the right involving full-back Todd Kane and forward Fraizer Campbell. The latter then laid the ball off to Grosicki who fired past Ipswich goalkeeper Bartosz Bialkowski.

Ipswich pressed for an equaliser and went close seven minutes later. Neat approach play by Andre Dozzell and his midfield partner Alan Judge led to Myles Kenlock shooting just over the bar from the edge of the area.

Gwion Edwards also fired narrowly off target in the 33rd minute, before Kayden Jackson had an effort cleared off the line by Eric Lichaj two minutes before the interval.

In added time a cross from James Bree evaded Jackson and was cleared for a corner, from which Edwards’ header was cleared off the line by Marc Pugh as the Tigers clung on to their lead.

And four minutes into the second half Grosicki doubled Hull’s advantage. Jarrod Bowen evaded three Ipswich defenders in a surging run down the right before teeing up Grosicki to beat compatriot Bialkowski.

Ipswich continued to make chances but could not find a way past David Marshall.

The Scottish goalkeeper denied Judge in the 55th minute before Jackson fired wide three minutes later.

Judge had another shot at goal in the 64th minute which was cleared behind by Jordy De Wijs.

Marshall repelled efforts from Judge and substitutes Idris El Mizouni and Collin Quaner as the Tigers hung on to their lead.

And the visitors went close to adding a third to their tally in the closing stages.

First Bowen was denied in the 85th minute by Bialkowski bravely diving at the forward’s feet to prevent him from shooting.

And in added time a break Pugh was denied by a post as he attempted to finish off a Hull counter attack.