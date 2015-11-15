Kane targeting Rooney's goalscoring record

Tottenham striker Harry Kane is hopeful he can emulate Wayne Rooney's goalscoring record for England.

Manchester United forward Rooney became England's all-time leading goalscorer by netting his 50th goal for his country with a penalty in a 2-0 win over Switzerland in September.

Kane was also on target in that game and could feature alongside Rooney when England host France at Wembley on Tuesday.

The 22-year-old has scored six goals in his last four appearances for Tottenham after failing to register in his first eight games of the season.

And he is hopeful playing with Rooney will enable him to be prolific in front of goal for England, saying: "Obviously it's an amazing achievement for Wayne to be England's all-time top goalscorer.

"I've just started on the England international scene but hopefully one day that could be me, scoring that many goals, but I know there is a long way to go before then and a lot of hard work.

"It's just about doing what I can for now and doing things right, trying to score as many goals as possible.

"Maybe in 10 years we'll see where I'm at. Hopefully still playing for England and still playing at a high level."