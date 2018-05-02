Kane would be 'extremely proud' to captain England at World Cup

Harry Kane says he would be "extremely proud" to captain England at the World Cup, should he be selected to do so by manager Gareth Southgate.

Southgate has refrained from naming a permanent skipper since his appointment in 2016, with Wayne Rooney, Jordan Henderson, Gary Cahill, Joe Hart, Eric Dier and Kane all taking their turn at leading the team since then.

Tottenham striker Kane has worn the armband on four occasions and has been tipped as a potential permanent captain if Southgate opts to give one of his players the job full-time.

"The manager has said he will make that decision in his own time, so we'll have to see," he told FourFourTwo.

"I'll do my job whether I'm wearing the armband or not, but it's certainly something I'd be extremely proud to do.

"We've got a great attacking team. Hopefully we can score a lot of goals and I'll get a few myself.

"The focus is on the team, but as a striker, you'll always have your eye on winning the Golden Boot."

Kane scored five goals in qualifying for the tournament in Russia, taking his international tally to 12.

"I wouldn't say there was anything particular that changed [under Southgate] – it was just a case of getting a good run in the team," he explained.

"Scoring away to Scotland and then getting a brace against France was a massive confidence boost.

"To get that consistency of scoring for England in successive matches has made a big difference."

England will face Tunisia, Panama and Belgium in Group G at the World Cup.