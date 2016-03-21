Kante did not see France call-up coming

Leicester City star N'Golo Kante admits he did not expect to earn a place in the France squad this month.

The 24-year-old has enjoyed a stunning season with the surprise Premier League leaders and was rewarded with a call-up from Didier Deschamps for the friendly matches with Netherlands and Russia.

Kante concedes that the rise of his reputation during the past year has been remarkable and takes great pride in having earned the chance to impress on the international stage ahead of Euro 2016.

"The rise has been quick. I've seen new experiences and new challenges every year. I take them step by step," he said to the official website of the French Football Federation (FFF).

"I will give my best and then we'll see what happens. When I saw my name on the list, it was gratifying. I couldn't see it coming. I was happy.

"I thought mainly of my journey. Today I've reached that level, and it's really satisfying."