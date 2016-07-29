Kante does his talking on the pitch - Conte

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte has hailed N'Golo Kante's humble attitude and stressed the midfielder is the type of player who wants to make an impact with his good performances rather than by verbally making his presence known.

Kante has joined up with his new team-mates following his transfer from champions Leicester City to Chelsea and Conte has little doubt the France international will become a key figure at Stamford Bridge.

"We are very happy to have N'Golo with us because he is a player who does not speak a lot, but just does his job," Conte said at a news conference on Friday ahead of Chelsea's International Champions Cup clash against Real Madrid in America on Saturday.

"He is a good guy, very humble and very keen to work hard, which is important to me. I have had a conversation with him to explain what I expect from him and he can become an important player in midfield, just like [Cesc] Fabregas, [Nemanja] Matic and the others.

Happy to start with the team ! July 29, 2016

"He is in great shape physically. He is a player who keeps on running, someone who has great stamina and endurance. The people who know him better have all told me he has a fantastic attitude and a lot of energy.

"He does not talk a lot, but acts instead. It is not necessary for him to talk a lot. I think he might be a bit shy. I just need a few players who do the talking during the game. He just arrived at a new club and still needs to find his feet a bit. N'Golo can become a fantastic midfielder. He can still improve, maybe he can score a bit more."