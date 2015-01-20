Keane: Character key to Burnley bouncing back

Michael Keane is confident Burnley's character will see them bounce back from consecutive defeats in which they surrendered the lead.

Burnley were 2-0 up at Tottenham in the FA Cup last Wednesday before suffering a 4-2 loss and endured further disappointment when a two-goal lead turned into a 3-2 reverse in Saturday's Premier League match against Crystal Palace.

But Keane has backed his side ​to recover when they take on fellow strugglers Sunderland on January 31.

"The lads have been playing really well," the 22-year-old defender told the Lancashire Telegraph.

"We have got a break now so we've got a couple of weeks to get over it and make sure we are ready to go for Sunderland.

"The squad is not short of character. We are disappointed but we will get over it pretty quickly and make sure we are ready to go in two weeks' time.

"It's not nice to have to come back from a defeat but we have done it before. The team didn't win for 10 or so games and that's more damaging than losing one game."

Sean Dyche's men sit just one place outside the relegation places and are locked on points with Sunderland, who occupy 16th spot only by virtue of goal difference.