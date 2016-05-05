Keane: City need to improve to win Champions League

Roy Keane says Manchester City are still some way off winning a maiden Champions League title after losing out to Real Madrid in the semi-finals.

The 1999 Champions League winner with Manchester United questioned whether City even believed winning the competition was possible this year, and accused manager Manuel Pellegrini and his side of simply being content to play in the last four.

City exited the competition after a 1-0 loss at Santiago Bernabeu on Wednesday, having held Madrid to a scoreless draw in Manchester last week.

Keane said City could be proud of making the semi-finals, but insists they need to improve further to win the competition.

"If you remember from the last game when they beat Paris Saint-Germain [in the quarter-finals], all the interviews from the manager and the players were the fact that they created history, so maybe the mindset was 'we've gone as far as we can go'," Keane told ITV.

"They have made good progress over the last few years in getting to the semi-final but the next step, the big one, is trying to get to the final.

"We have seen over the two legs that they are still well short. They needed their big players to perform tonight and they never turned up."