Kearney looking for more of the same as Saints seek to build on Livi win

St Mirren manager Oran Kearney wants his team to continue looking forward as they bid to build on victory over Livingston.

Saints extended their lead over Ladbrokes Premiership bottom club Dundee to six points last weekend while cutting the gap on Hamilton above them to two points.

The Buddies now host St Johnstone, who they have not scored against in three games this season.

Kearney said: “There’s a good feel about the place and obviously a win brings that to everybody.

“But with that there is a realisation about where we are at. One swallow doesn’t bring a summer and we are under no illusions about what’s still needed.

“St Johnstone are a strong side, we have had three tough battles with them since I’ve been here and have yet to come away with any points. That should show us how tough a task it’s going to be.

“For us, it’s about trying to reproduce. It’s not about looking back to September, October and November and looking back to results or form from that time.

“It’s about the now and making sure we go out to replicate as close to or better than what we have done the previous Saturday.”

Meanwhile, Kearney revealed midfielder Greg Tansey is set to undergo surgery to tackle the recurrence of a bone infection.

“Greg is finished for the season but apart from that we have a clean bill of health,” Kearney said. “I think there will be an operation needed there, possibly in the next week or two, to try and help him out.”