Keith Lasley ‘as motivated as ever’ after extending Motherwell stay

Keith Lasley is determined to push even harder to take Motherwell forward after extending his 20-year stay at Fir Park.

Assistant manager Lasley has spent almost his entire career at the club, with a two-year spell in England with Plymouth and Blackpool sandwiched by two lengthy periods in Lanarkshire.

Lasley had one game in caretaker charge in January following the departure of Stephen Robinson before Graham Alexander was appointed and brought long-serving number two Chris Lucketti with him.

However, Lasley remained in position and has now extended his contract until 2023 to take him in line with his colleagues.

“When I came into the job, my first job was to earn the trust of Stephen Robinson and earn his trust professionally and as a colleague, (show) I could be trusted in terms of what I could bring to the job,” Lasley said.

“That’s no different now in terms of the staff changeover.

“It has certainly been a learning experience, but I have tried to show the new manager and everyone at the club that I am still as motivated as ever to try and push this club forward and help Graham push this club forward.

“Hopefully I have displayed that and I am still hungry as a young coach, I want to learn every day. I want to keep growing myself and I am just delighted to continue to do that at this football club.

“It was ’99 I first stepped into this football club. Certainly a lot of highs and lows along the way, but on the whole this football club has been absolutely fantastic to me and my family. It has played such a big part in my life and continues to do so.

“I certainly never take it for granted, if anything it’s the opposite, I make sure I push every single day to do what I can to push this club forward.”

The former Motherwell captain has gone from the dugout to stand during games.

“Naturally it ebbs and flows in terms of defining exactly what your role is,” he said. “I have a bit more of a birds-eye view on a Saturday and bring that different perspective down to the dugout, which is obviously a little bit different from before.

“Again, it’s another learning experience for me and something I am enjoying.”

Alexander hopes the new contract shows how valuable a member of his staff Lasley is.

“He’s been a great source of knowledge with his experience of the Scottish game since we came in, and as time has gone by we’re developing a real relationship of how we work and bring out the best in each other,” the manager added.

“I know he also has a long-standing loyalty to our club and the more people we have like that the better.”