Kenny Jackett salutes ‘solid’ effort as Portsmouth reach FA Cup fourth round

Portsmouth manager Kenny Jackett saluted a “solid” effort from his team after they edged their FA Cup third-round clash 2-1 against League One rivals Fleetwood.

Pompey proved good value for their victory as they made it into the fourth round for the second-successive year.

Jackett said: “That was a really tough game so I’m delighted we’ve got through it.

“There were two good sides out there, both of whom worked hard, but key moments in the game swung it for us.”

Pompey broke the deadlock in the 66th minute when James Bolton bundled home Ronan Curtis’ in-swinging corner from close range.

Five minutes later it was 2-0 in similar fashion as John Marquis forced the ball home from close range following Christian Burgess’ header into the box.

Fleetwood substitute Conor McAleny fired home a deflected shot in second-half stoppage-time but it proved too little, too late for the hosts.

Jackett added “The first goal was the key for me. To be honest, I was a bit disappointed we went in at half-time still at 0-0.

“I thought we’d created much the better chances in that first half, but we persevered, and overall a very solid performance has earned us the victory.

“I’m delighted for the fans tonight. It’s been a long day of travel for them, but they’ll go home content I think.

“The FA Cup will always be a very special competition for this club. We’re into the hat for the next round now and let’s hope we get a really good draw on Monday.”

Fleetwood manager Joey Barton was clearly disappointed with the way his side defended the two goals as they missed their chance to reach the fourth round for the first time ever.

Barton said: “We’re disappointed of course, but we knew Pompey were a good side and will be expected to get promoted out of our division – certainly when you look at the budget they’ve got.

“We more than matched (them) I thought. We created some good chances, but we were ultimately undone by two set-plays.

“Portsmouth beat us last year down there with a set-play, so obviously the lads were well versed and well coached ahead of this game, but you can’t legislate for people not doing their jobs unfortunately.

“Therefore we’re dumped out of the cup and it’s a tough pill to swallow because I think – in open play – it was a 50/50 game.

“I’m not really one for criticising individuals and I’m not about to start now, but we’ve got to do better with the two goals there.

“The players involved know exactly what’s required and you expect them to deliver, especially when you’re under pressure.

“Unfortunately for us today, though, two individual errors cost us dearly.”