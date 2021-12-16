Kenny Miller appointed Falkirk assistant head coach

Former Rangers and Scotland striker Kenny Miller has been appointed as Falkirk’s assistant head coach.

The 41-year-old will be number two to new Bairns boss Martin Rennie, under whom he played at Vancouver Whitecaps almost a decade ago.

Miller scored more 200 goals in a distinguished playing career in which he represented 12 different clubs. He was also capped 69 times for Scotland, scoring 18 goals for his national team over a 13-year period.

Miller had an ill-fated seven-week spell as Livingston’s player-manager in 2018 and then took a coaching role with Australian club Newcastle Jets in 2020, followed by a spell as assistant coach at Western Sydney Wanderers.

Falkirk are currently fifth in League One, four points outside the promotion play-off zone. Rennie was appointed head coach last week after previous manager Paul Sheerin was sacked in the wake of a 6-0 defeat by Queen’s Park.