Kerr given the ‘honour’ of being St Johnstone skipper for the new season

Jason Kerr has been appointed the new St Johnstone captain.

The 22-year-old centre-back has been a first-team regular since he returned from a loan spell at Queen of the South 18 months ago.

The Scotland Under-21 international succeeds his former defensive partner Joe Shaughnessy who left the club at the end of his contract this summer.

Kerr told the club’s official website: “I will lead by example on the pitch.

“I feel like I always do that so nothing will change. I won’t really change either, it is just other things that need to be done.”

Manager Tommy Wright said: “A few years ago we talked about Jason’s future and planning it out.

“We did say that if he keeps progressing that one day he would be the captain of the club, and I am delighted to give him that honour for this season.

“He is excited about it and he fully deserves it.”

Kerr will be supported in his new role by two experienced vice-captains in Liam Craig and Richard Foster.