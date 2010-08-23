Kevin Davies eyes Jamaica call-up

The Bolton Wanderers captain, who helped Owen Coyle's side register their first victory of the season at West Ham United at the weekend, has found himseld on the verge of an England call-up in the past.

However, he has yet earn to a place in the senior squad, despite reportedly coming close to being selected by Fabio Capello for the Three Lions' internationals against Slovakia and Ukraine last year.

And with his hopes of playing for England - or Scotland - seemingly over, the 33-year-old former Chesterfield forward has revealed that there could yet be an avenue open for him to play for another country.

“Last season I was in a couple of the bigger squads but, even when there were 10 to 12 strikers out injured, I did not get a call up,” he said.

“So now I don’t even bother looking at the squads when they are announced.”

Davies joked: “My half brother is Jamaican so I might try for them, I have more chance of getting into that squad than the England one!”

“As for Scotland, they wanted to know if I had an Scottish relatives and I wasn’t too sure at the time, so I didn’t take it further.

“I’m enjoying my football for Bolton at the moment and that is the foremost thing in my mind.”

By Tom Eastwood

