Kevin O’Hara at the double as struggling Dunfermline defeat Raith Rovers
By PA Staff published
Kevin O’Hara notched a brace as Dunfermline beat Raith Rovers 2-0 to boost their cinch Championship survival hopes.
The second-bottom Pars took the lead just after the half-hour mark when O’Hara slotted in having been teed up by Liam Polworth.
And the striker added another with 11 minutes remaining to wrap up the three points for John Hughes’ side.
Dunfermline closed the gap to eighth-placed Ayr to two points with four games left to play – which includes hosting them in their next home game a week on Saturday.
Promotion-chasing Rovers remain fifth, three points off the play-off places.
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.
Thank you for signing up to Four Four Two. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.