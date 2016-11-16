Ki desperate for Swansea win amid 'crisis'

Ki Sung-yueng concedes Swansea City are feeling the pressure as the poor start under Bob Bradley has left them in "crisis".

Bradley has overseen three losses from four matches, which has compounded the meagre return of four points from the opening seven games under Francesco Guidolin.

The Swans sit 19th in the Premier League, six points shy of safety, and Bradley has brought in ex-Nottingham Forest boss Paul Williams as his assistant.

Ki, speaking before he returned from international duty following South Korea's 2-1 World Cup qualifying win over Uzbekistan, admits the American is struggling to get to grips with things.

"The team is in the relegation zone, so the atmosphere cannot be good," said the midfielder. "We are feeling much pressure. In order to overcome this, we need to win as soon as possible, then we can escape from the relegation zone.

"Bob Bradley is trying to figure out the team and players. It's not easy to change a team in a month. Upcoming matches will be more important.

"I have experienced a relegation battle in the past [on loan at Sunderland] so I know the atmosphere well. I will make most from that experience. I cannot lead the team by myself, but I will try to work with team-mates to overcome this crisis."

Swansea travel to Everton on Saturday, having won 2-1 at Goodison Park in January.