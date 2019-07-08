Arsenal at risk of losing out on Kieran Tierney as rival club ramp up interest

The Scotland international is a major target for Arsenal this summer and the Premier League side have already had a £15 million bid rejected.

According to the Telegraph, Napoli will sell their current left-back Mario Rui this week to raise the funds needed to make an offer for the 22-year-old.

Celtic value the youngster at £25m, and while Arsenal had hoped to do a deal for less than £20m, Napoli’s heightened interest could raise the price tag if a bidding war breaks out.

Rui is believed to have been told he is not part of Carlo Ancelotti’s plans for next season in Naples, and has been linked with a return to his former club Benfica.

Tierney will be allowed to leave Celtic Park as long as the Scottish champions receive a bid that they deem to be acceptable.

Now read...

ANALYSIS Why Atletico Madrid may be forced to sell Saul Niguez to Manchester United this summer

USWNT How the United States got a head start on everybody else in women's football