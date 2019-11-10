Kilmarnock boss Angelo Alessio searching for defensive reinforcements

Kilmarnock manager Angelo Alessio is trying to find an available free agent to solve his defensive crisis.

Alex Bruce hobbled off with a hamstring strain in Saturday’s 2-2 draw with Hamilton while Stuart Findlay and Connor Johnson were already on the sidelines.

That leaves Dario Del Fabro as Kilmarnock’s only fit central defender, with Findlay not likely to return until after the winter break.

Midfielder Gary Dicker again filled in at the back on Saturday but Alessio said he would prefer to see what else was out there rather than using Dicker as a long-term solution.

He said: “I don’t know if there’s someone free. Findlay won’t be back until January or February. We have a lot of games. I don’t know if Connor Johnson can come back into the squad.

“Bruce is now out and we have a lot of games. If someone is free then we will try for them but it is difficult. I might have to try another solution.

“It could be we ask a midfielder to play at centre-back. I don’t want that solution for many reasons but I might have to do that.”

Mickel Miller lashed in a shot from around 30 yards before Steve Davies added a second, again from outside the box, as Hamilton made a fine start.

But the Accies had Sam Stubbs sent off after 29 minutes and then conceded goals to Mohamed El Makrini and Eamonn Brophy.

Hamilton boss Brian Rice admitted he was surprised by the quality of Miller’s strike.

He said: “We scored two very good goals. Steve Davies is the best finisher at the club. It didn’t surprise me when his shot went in.

“I was a wee bit more surprised at Mickel’s as I’ve not seen that from him. He’s had a hard time with injuries. But he’s fought back and is now at a level where he’s training every day.

“That’s the hardest I’ve ever seen him work today. He knows he has to put a shift in to stay in the team.

“No disrespect to my players but they’re not the best in the league. So they need to compensate otherwise. We make up for that by playing as a team.”