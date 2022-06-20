Kilmarnock re-sign Zach Hemming on season-long loan from Middlesbrough

Kilmarnock v Dundee – Scottish Premiership – Play-off Final – Second Leg – The BBSP Stadium Rugby Park
(Image credit: Jeff Holmes)

Kilmarnock have re-signed goalkeeper Zach Hemming on a season-long loan from Middlesbrough.

Hemming starred in last season’s Scottish Championship-winning campaign, claiming the club’s young player of the year award.

The 22-year-old said: “It’ll be good to get playing in the top league and see what it’s all about and hopefully I can do as well as I did last season.”

