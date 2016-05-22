Kilmarnock seal Scottish Premiership survival

Kilmarnock thumped Falkirk 4-0 to seal Scottish Premiership survival on Sunday, overturning a 1-0 deficit from the first leg of the play-off.

Lee Clark's side trailed to an injury-time Will Vaulks goal, but early strikes from Greg Kiltie and Miles Addison put the hosts in control at Rugby Park.

Kiltie added his second, then Kris Boyd tapped home from Josh Magennis' pass to round off a convincing win and continue Kilmarnock's 23-year stay in the top-flight.

Falkirk almost scored a late consolation goal when Myles Hippolyte had the ball in the net, but the strike was disallowed for a foul on goalkeeper Jamie MacDonald.