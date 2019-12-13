Kilmarnock’s Gary Dicker highlights the importance of bouncing back

Kilmarnock captain Gary Dicker is desperate to get back to winning ways against Ross County to avoid another sleepless night.

Killie lost 3-0 at Livingston last weekend after a goalless midweek draw at home to St Johnstone and Dicker admits he took his frustration home.

“Personally I’m a nightmare, to be honest with you, the same with a few of the lads in there,” the 33-year-old said.

“It’s quite hard to let stuff go, sleeping after a game, especially a midweek game. Your brain is running 100 miles an hour, your body is knackered but your brain won’t let you sleep. You go through every pass, you remember everything you have done in a game.

“It is hard to brush it off and just let it go but I think as you get older you realise you can’t affect what’s gone on before.

“You have to think positive and think about the next game. I think as a group we are quite good at that.

“We have a lot of experience in there and I think the experienced players have done well to spin it round and help the younger boys from the disappointment in Europe and how we built our season up after that, because I think everybody was waiting for us to trip up again.”

Dicker admits getting back on track is vitally important after a disappointing afternoon in West Lothian made it three matches without a win.

“It’s massive,” the Irish midfielder said. “That’s the one thing we have built over the last few years, I don’t think we have lost two or three in a row. Those days had gone. We have always bounced back well from a bad result.

“That’s the only way you can do it, you have got to let your feet do the talking and pick up points, because you can harp on about everything and speak until you are blue in the face about what you didn’t do and should have done, but the only way you can put that right is out on the pitch.”