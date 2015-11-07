Kimmich deserves to play more - Guardiola

Pep Guardiola praised youngster Joshua Kimmich in the wake of Bayern Munich's 4-0 Bundesliga win over Stuttgart on Saturday.

The 20-year-old joined Bayern from Stuttgart ahead of the 2015-16 campaign and has since impressed with a number of fine performances.

Kimmich featured from the start against his former team at the Allianz Arena and Guardiola feels the midfielder showed that he is ready for a more important role.

"Joshua was simply unbelievable," Guardiola said at a news conference.

"He deserves to play more often."

The win on Saturday represented Bayern's 11th victory in 12 league games and Guardiola was delighted with his side's display just days after their 5-1 Champions League win over Arsenal.

"I can only thank my players. It is hard to put in performances like this every three days. But they have been doing just that over the course of the season in every competition.

"I enjoyed Stuttgart's approach. I like it when teams are not afraid to attack. They created four or five good chances."