King insists Leicester can be top-four regulars

Leicester City midfielder Andy King cannot see any reason why his side should not become regular top-four finishers in the Premier League.

The pre-season relegation candidates have enjoyed a stunning first half of the season under Claudio Ranieri and sit top of the table at Christmas.

Five of the last six teams to hold the festive top spot have gone on to win the Premier League, with Leicester facing a key clash against Liverpool at Anfield on Saturday.

While King feels a title bid could be too much to ask for this season, he is confident about Leicester's chances of being a constant fixture in the Champions League spots during the years ahead and improving from there.

"It is a big couple of years," he told Sky Sports. "Challenging for the Premier League title is obviously a big ask, but I don't see any reason why we can't get in the top four or six, or even the top eight to start with and then try and build from there.

"That is the owners' vision. That is what they set out when they first took over the club. He [Ranieri] is an experienced manager, he has managed in Europe and is doing really good job here.

"He is aware that he has inherited a good team and squad and maybe even better than what he thought he might be getting.

"When the fixtures were drawn at the start of the season we thought December could be a really tough period for us if we didn't make a good start.

"We then lost to Arsenal and people thought 'is that it, is that them finished now?' and we have bounced back.

"Now we are 10 unbeaten again, so we have got resilience and quality in depth which we can call upon when needed."

Following the Liverpool game, Leicester face a crunch clash at home against title hopefuls Manchester City on December 29.