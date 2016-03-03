King urges Leicester team-mates to refocus

Leicester City midfielder Andy King has implored his team-mates to refocus after Tuesday's 2-2 draw with West Brom to avoid their dream season ending empty-handed.

Leicester's draw opened the door of opportunity for their fellow title chasers, but no-one could capitalise as the rest of the top four - Tottenham, Arsenal and Manchester City - lost on Wednesday, meaning despite the result, Claudio Ranieri's men are now a point further clear at the top of the Premier League table.

But King wants Leicester to take note of the warning to avoid further slip-ups.

"We haven't actually achieved anything this season yet but we are enjoying the ride," King said.

"Ten games to go is a long way and we have to make sure we finish strong to actually achieve something rather than say, 'we had a good three-quarters of the season and it fizzled out'.

"We have shown this season we can match the best and beat the best. I think people have given us the respect we deserve and we are up there on merit.

"We know we are a good match for anyone. I speak for everyone when I say we are playing full of confidence. We are absolutely buzzing where we are at this stage of the season.

"People are saying Champions League football which is brilliant, but with 10 games to go, there are a lot of points to be won so we have to make sure we are there or thereabouts come the end of the season."

Leicester hold a three-point lead over Tottenham with 10 games to play and are 10 points clear of fourth-placed Manchester City, who have a game in hand.