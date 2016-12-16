Kirchhoff facing long spell out with knee injury
David Moyes' decimated midfield has lost another member with the news that Jan Kirchhoff has been ruled out with torn knee cartilage.
Sunderland midfielder Jan Kirchhoff is facing a long spell on the sidelines after suffering torn knee cartilage, manager David Moyes has confirmed.
Moyes has been light of midfield options in recent weeks with centre-half Jason Denayer filling in, as the likes of Jack Rodwell, Didier Ndong, Lee Cattermole, Paddy McNair and Lyndon Gooch have been sidelined.
Only recently back from a hamstring injury, Kirchhoff is the 10th Sunderland player to be laid low by injury as Moyes has struggled to plot a course away from danger – the Black Cats are bottom of the Premier League heading into Saturday's clash with Watford.
"Unfortunately Jan Kirchhoff has torn his cartilage in the game against Chelsea," said Moyes.
"That's a real blow for us because they [Sunderland's injuries] are not short-term; they are out for a while with them. That's the way it's been and we move on.
"These injuries are not like hamstrings or groins they're picking up, they're twisting a knee or damaging it in some way in the game."
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.