Kirk Broadfoot blow for St Mirren

St Mirren’s Kirk Broadfoot will miss the visit of Ross County in the Ladbrokes Premiership on Saturday.

The veteran defender is suffering from a foot injury sustained against Hearts in the last outing.

Striker Cody Cooke continues his return from a long-term injury.

Ross County co-managers Steven Ferguson and Stuart Kettlewell will decide between goalkeepers Nathan Baxter and Ross Laidlaw for the trip to St Mirren on Saturday.

Englishman Baxter is back at the Dingwall club after recovering from an operation on a dislocated shoulder he underwent shortly after making the season-long loan move to County in the summer.

Goalkeeper Jack Ruddy, who signed on a short-term deal until January following Baxter’s injury,

is sidelined with a stomach problem while Iain Vigurs (foot) and Don Cowie (knee) are working their way back to fitness.

St Mirren provisional squad: Hladky, P McGinn, Waters, MacKenzie, McLoughlin, Magennis, Erhahon, McAllister, S McGinn, Flynn, Foley, Andreu, Djorkaeff, MacPherson, Durmus, Mullen, Morias, Obika, Cooke, Lyness.

Ross County provisional squad: Laidlaw, Baxter, Foster, Fraser, Kelly, Fontaine, Grivosti,

Watson, Spittal, Paton, Chalmers, Mullin, Gardyne, Draper, Stewart, Spence, Reid, McKay, Graham, Erwin, Power, Henderson, Morris.