Klinsmann rues U.S. errors in loss to Guatemala

U.S. national team coach Jurgen Klinsmann rued individual errors after seeing his side drop a 2-0 result to Guatemala in World Cup qualifying Friday.

Rafael Morales beat Mix Diskerud to head home a corner kick in the seventh minute before Carlos Ruiz doubled the Guatemala advantage eight minutes later, taking advantage of a breakdown between U.S. center backs Omar Gonzalez and Michael Orozco.

"For us, obviously there's disappointment — too many mistakes, especially in the first half an hour," Klinsmann said told reporters in Guatemala City. "On international level, you cannot make the mistakes that led to the two goals. You simply cannot allow that, and that's what happened."

The U.S. piled on the pressure in the second half, inserting Darlington Nagbe, Gyasi Zardes and Jozy Altidore while switching to a 3-5-2, but a slew of stunning saves from Paulo Motta sealed Guatemala's first win over the Americans since 1988.

The loss leaves the U.S. (1-1-1) in third place in Group C at the halfway point of CONCACAF's semifinal stage, with the two teams set to meet again Tuesday in Columbus, Ohio.

"We had to chase the game, and Guatemala defended with everyone around the box and an outstanding goalkeeper," he said. "We had enough chances. We said at halftime, 'Let's turn this around.' There were enough chances to win this game for us. But we didn't put it in, so we are the one to blame for this result. We'll take it that way, and we have to correct it next Tuesday in Columbus."