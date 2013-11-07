Klopp backs Arsenal for Champions League success

The Borussia Dortmund coach saw his side, who reached last season's final before defeat to Bundesliga rivals Bayern, slip to a 1-0 home loss to Arsenal on Wednesday.

That result leaves Premier League leaders Arsenal top of Group F on goal difference ahead of Napoli, with Dortmund three points adrift in third.

A run of only three of defeats in all competitions this season – one of which was against Dortmund at the Emirates Stadium last month – has fuelled the belief that Wenger's team can challenge for domestic and European silverware.

And Klopp insists Arsenal's current crop have the quality to end the club's wait for Champions League success.

When quizzed on whether Arsenal can win the competition for the first time, Klopp replied: "Yes.

"They are young, healthy and good technicians.

"They won a clever game (on Wednesday night) and could go to the final and win it - as long as they don't play against Bayern Munich."

Next up for Arsenal is a Premier League clash with champions Manchester United at Old Trafford on Sunday.