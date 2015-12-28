Klopp: Benteke has huge potential

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp feels Christian Benteke is ready to realise his potential after holding a frank discussion with the striker.

The Belgium international scored in Liverpool's 1-0 victory over Leicester City on Saturday – his fifth strike in 15 Premier League games this season.

Afterwards, Benteke revealed he and Klopp had a "man conversation" about his performances, which concluded with an agreement he would "run more" for the team.

Former Borussia Dortmund boss Klopp has now added his version of events, and he feels both parties are much clearer on what is expected following their chat.

"I spoke to Benteke about a few things," Klopp said in his pre-match media conference ahead of Wednesday's game with Sunderland.

"He knows what he has to do - that is for sure. It was not too easy to come in against Leicester, but the second half was better.

"He has such potential. He is not the same striker as Daniel [Sturridge] or Divock [Origi]. We have to use his natural skills and he has to try and be more involved in the game. Then we can make steps together.

"It is not possible for a player to play his own style against that of the team. Of course, a striker has to make goals. That is what we need him for. We are clear and now we can work."

Liverpool have only scored three goals in their last five matches in all competitions and Klopp is working hard to find a solution to his team's problems in front of goal.

He continued: "We have to think about how we can bring other players into positions to score goals.

"We are working on it. Scoring goals, you have to be more often in situations - you cannot wait for the one chance. You have to always be in position. That is what we try to do.

"We have our moments when we shoot where we have bad luck. For example, once or twice with Adam [Lallana] against Leicester.

"To be more dangerous from all positions is a big target for us."