Liverpool are said to be 'close' to signing a new defensive partner for Virgil van Dijk.

Arne Slot's side are more than certainly destined to win the Premier League title this season, and the Reds now need just one more win to secure a 20th top-flight crown.

With Van Dijk and top-scoring hero Mohamed Salah, who is now 3/1 favourite to win the 2025 Ballon d'Or, tied down after signing new contracts on Merseyside, focus has now switched to bringing in a new centre-back.

Van Dijk's capabilites in English football have helped Liverpool win countless honours over the years, but everyone understands he will eventually slowly decline.

Aged 33, the Netherlands international has plenty of years ahead of him at the top, but bringing in a natural understudy to partner him ahead of next season seems to be priority number one for FSG.

It is Bournemouth defender Dean Huijsen who Liverpool have reportedly beaten Real Madrid to sign, according to teamTALK. Huijsen, recognised by FourFourTwo in our list of the best centre-backs in the world, is valued at just £50m and it is thought a move away from the south coast now looks a certainty.

Liverpool journalist David Lynch believes the Merseysiders are now heavy favourites to land the Spaniard and beat Carlo Ancelotti's side to signing him in 2025.

“The biggest spanner in the works could be Real Madrid, and by all accounts they would be the player’s preference because he represents Spain and would love to play for Real Madrid, but it doesn’t seem at the moment like they’re gonna follow up on their interest," he began via his YouTube channel.

“That could leave Liverpool with a bit of a free run, and I think there’s no doubt that, if they do get that, Dean Huijsen would be a very smart signing. From everyone you speak to, this is something that’s gonna be resolved quite early in the window, so maybe we won’t have to wait too long to find out if he’s gonna be a Liverpool player, but he is a very interesting potential target.”

In FourFourTwo's view, it seems unlikely that Huijsen will stay with Bournemouth if they fail to qualify for European football. There is still an outside chance, but a move to Liverpool is looking more and more probable by the week.

Bournemouth are back in action on Sunday as they face Manchester United in the Premier League. Liverpool host Tottenham.