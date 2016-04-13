Klopp 'cannot make a mistake' in picking Origi or Sturridge

Jurgen Klopp feels like he cannot make the wrong decision when opting to select either Divock Origi or Daniel Sturridge in attack against Borussia Dortmund in the Europa League quarter-final.

The Liverpool manager opted to select 20-year-old Origi in the first leg - which finished 1-1 – and he went on to net a double as a substitute against Stoke City on Sunday – a game in which Sturridge started and scored.

Klopp has made "no final decision" yet on who will lead the line for the second leg at Anfield on Thursday, but is thrilled to be spoilt for choice in attack.

"There are always difficult decisions but this is more a moment where you can make no mistakes because everyone is in good shape," he said of his striking dilemma.

"It's only difficult for the players to accept [when they are not selected]. They [the squad] feel good, they are confident and if they are not involved then that's a problem.

"We have more than 16 players in good shape. It's not just about formation. We have different possibilities.

"We have to make the decision, but there is no final decision until now. It's not about how many strikers you have on the pitch. Wait until tomorrow!"