'Andy Robertson has a decision to make as a player, where you either roll your sleeves up and give someone great competition or you accept decisions and say that your time is done.' Alan Shearer on the conundrum facing Arne Slot's Liverpool
Liverpool manager Arne Slot made just one signing in his two transfer windows on Merseyside so far
Arne Slot has taken to the Liverpool managerial position like a duck to water, and made very few changes to the squad he inherited ahead of debut campaign.
Now he has had the best part of 10 months to analyse the players he inherited from Jurgen Klopp, it seems he has made decisions on where he wants to strengthen the Liverpool squad as a priority.
Rumour has it Liverpool are looking to sign a left-back this summer, which would leave iconic left-back Andy Robertson's in a sticky situation.
'You have a decision to make as a player' - Shearer suggests Liverpool's Andy Robertson will need to make judgement on Liverpool career in summer
The Scottish captain joined the Reds in the 2017-18 season, fresh off the back of being relegated with Hull City and ended the season as Liverpool's starting left-back and a Champions League finalist.
He has won everything possible at club level with Liverpool, but has hit a crossroads in his time at Anfield, with his position in the starting XI not guaranteed heading into next season.
Legendary striker Alan Shearer, who ranked at No.2 in FourFourTwo's list of the best Premier League strikers of all time, has suggested that Robertson has a decision to make should Liverpool push on to sign a left-back in the summer.
Speaking to Betfair, Shearer said: "Every player has a shelf-life, whether that be at a club or your career in general. Whether Liverpool think Andy Robertson needs replacing, the reports sound like they do need and want a left-back for next season so it wouldn't surprise me if they do sign one. Whether that's Milos Kerkez or someone else.
"You have a decision to make as a player where you either roll your sleeves up and give someone great competition or you accept decisions and say that your time is done. Only Andy will know that."
Robertson is one of the remaining members of the Liverpool side that won the Champions League and Premier League in back-to-back seasons, but he may be forced to fight for his shirt in the near future.
Alongside teammate Trent Alexander-Arnold, Robertson revolutionised the full-back role in modern football. He has 59 assists in the Premier League, the second behind only Alexander-Arnold, and a move away from top level football doesn't seem to be on the cards anytime soon.
The Scotsman, who is ranked at no.70 in FourFourTwo's list of the best players in the world right now, seems to be the type of character to fight for his place, and provide healthy competition.
Ewan is a freelance writer and social media manager who has worked for The Athletic, GOAL, 90min and OneFootball. From Gelsenkirchen to Riyadh, he has covered some of the biggest games in football in his three years in the industry.
