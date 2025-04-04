Arne Slot has taken to the Liverpool managerial position like a duck to water, and made very few changes to the squad he inherited ahead of debut campaign.

Now he has had the best part of 10 months to analyse the players he inherited from Jurgen Klopp, it seems he has made decisions on where he wants to strengthen the Liverpool squad as a priority.

Rumour has it Liverpool are looking to sign a left-back this summer, which would leave iconic left-back Andy Robertson's in a sticky situation.

'You have a decision to make as a player' - Shearer suggests Liverpool's Andy Robertson will need to make judgement on Liverpool career in summer

Alan Shearer is still the Premier League all-time top goalscorer on 260 goals (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Scottish captain joined the Reds in the 2017-18 season, fresh off the back of being relegated with Hull City and ended the season as Liverpool's starting left-back and a Champions League finalist.

He has won everything possible at club level with Liverpool, but has hit a crossroads in his time at Anfield, with his position in the starting XI not guaranteed heading into next season.

Andy Robertson with the Carabao Cup in 2024 (Image credit: Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

Legendary striker Alan Shearer, who ranked at No.2 in FourFourTwo's list of the best Premier League strikers of all time, has suggested that Robertson has a decision to make should Liverpool push on to sign a left-back in the summer.

Speaking to Betfair, Shearer said: "Every player has a shelf-life, whether that be at a club or your career in general. Whether Liverpool think Andy Robertson needs replacing, the reports sound like they do need and want a left-back for next season so it wouldn't surprise me if they do sign one. Whether that's Milos Kerkez or someone else.

"You have a decision to make as a player where you either roll your sleeves up and give someone great competition or you accept decisions and say that your time is done. Only Andy will know that."

Robertson is one of the remaining members of the Liverpool side that won the Champions League and Premier League in back-to-back seasons, but he may be forced to fight for his shirt in the near future.

Liverpool defenders Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andy Robertson reinvented the full-back position in modern football (Image credit: Getty Images)

Alongside teammate Trent Alexander-Arnold, Robertson revolutionised the full-back role in modern football. He has 59 assists in the Premier League, the second behind only Alexander-Arnold, and a move away from top level football doesn't seem to be on the cards anytime soon.

The Scotsman, who is ranked at no.70 in FourFourTwo's list of the best players in the world right now, seems to be the type of character to fight for his place, and provide healthy competition.